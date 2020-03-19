Opposition parties meet Governor, seek denotification of polls

Leaders of the Opposition parties, including the Telugu Desam Party, Congress, CPI, Aam Admi and Forward Bloc on Thursday met Andhra Pradesh Governor Bishwa Bhushan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada seeking denotification of elections to the local bodies.

Andhra Pradesh TDP president Kala Venkat Rao demanded conduct of the local body elections by the Election Commission in a free and fair manner starting the filing of nomination process afresh. The TDP leader alleged that their candidates were threatened and beaten up by the ruling party members at the time of filing nominations.

The Opposition parties welcomed the State Election Commission’s decision to postpone the civic body elections in Andhra Pradesh and sought police protection to the election commissioner Ramesh Kumar following his letter to Union Home Secretary.

CPI leader Rama Krishna alleged widespread violence right in the presence of the police and that the activists of opposition parties were attacked at the time of filing nominations.

Four BJP MPs met Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleging widespread violence and instances of breach of the Model Code of Conduct by the ruling party.

Soon after the SEC postponed elections, AP CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy lodged his protest with Governor Bishwa Bhushan and alleged that Ramesh Kumar was favouring a particular community and political party. On his party, Ramesh Kumar had a 45 minute detailed discussions with the governor explaining the factors that led to the postponement of elections, the primary being corona and violence in AP. Ramesh Kumar had written a letter to the Union Home Secretary requesting the Centre to provide him central police force security cover, saying he apprehends threat to his life and that of his family members.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the SEC’s decision to put off the elections and directed the election commission to partially relax the model code of conduct as the polls were postponed.