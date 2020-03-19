Ramesh should resign from SEC post: Sajjala

AP Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy made a blistering attack on State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar. He called Ramesh as an insane person who is behaving like an activist of TDP and Chandrababu agent. If SEC really wrote the letter, he should admit it if he has any courage. Why is Ramesh giving a chance to Chandrababu Naidu to politicise the letter issue?

Sajjala held a press conference and continued his personal criticism against SEC. A look at the letter revealed that Ramesh Kumar himself had written the letter but now he is denying it. The SEC is a responsible position. For lack of candidates, Chandrababu Naidu had failed to contest in many seats in local polls. Ramesh Kumar arguments are just sounding similar to those of Chandrababu Naidu. Sajjala said that Naidu has no courage to face Jagan directly which is why the TDP President is using SEC to embarrass the government.

Sajjala asked how the media can hold debates and write big reports on the issue of Election Commissioner letter without verifying whether it is correct or not.