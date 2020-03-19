Tirumala Balaji temple closed under corona threat

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has already closed down the Alipiri Gate in Tirupati and banned entry to all new pilgrims there. Rumours are doing rounds that the TTD has already decided to close Balaji Temple atop Tirumala hills. This is in tune with the Central government advisories to restrict all social gatherings. The massive crowds and rush in Temple queue lines also pose a risk. For the past few days, arrival of devotees has greatly come down.

Since yesterday, the AP government has begun taking anti-virus precautions after the SC order upheld postponement of local body elections. Schools are closed. Now, the endowments department began preventive measures. Annavaram Temple is also being restricted.

Latest reports say that by Friday midday, Tirumala temple will be completely closed down. The pilgrims who are already present atop the hills are being evacuated and they are asked to return home.