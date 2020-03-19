Two packed action stunts in Vakeel Saab

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s comeback film Vakeel Saab is half done with the shoot and the crucial court episodes are canned. The shoot of the film got interrupted due to coronavirus scare. It is heard that the makers will complete the court episodes soon after the shoot starts. Vakeel Saab will have two high voltage action episodes canned on Pawan Kalyan.

They will be shoot soon after the court episodes are done. The film’s director Sriram Venu is said to have inducted enough amount of commercial stuff for Vakeel Saab. Pawan will also have a family track in Vakeel Saab and the female lead is finalized. Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor are the producers. Dil Raju is putting all the efforts to wrap up the shoot at the earliest and release the film in summer. Prakash Raj, Anjali, Nivetha Thomas will be seen in other important roles in Vakeel Saab.