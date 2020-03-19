Rashmika opens doors for talented filmmakers

Rashmika Mandanna shot fame in Telugu cinema in a short span and is busy with several big-budget projects. She will be romancing Allu Arjun in his next and is lined up with several projects. Rashmika Mandanna took her social media handle to invite aspiring writers and directors to send scripts to ‘rashmikareads@gmail.com’. Rashmika and her team will pick up the best ones among them and they would knock the youngsters if they are impressed with the idea.

Rashmika even wanted everyone to wait with patience. Rashmika received a number of messages after which the actress invited young and talented writers, directors. Rashmika is currently busy with one Tamil and Kannada films that are in shooting mode.