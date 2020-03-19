Stop foreign flights immediately, demands KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday demanded that the Centre immediately stop all international flights to contain the spread of coronavirus.

He told reporters here that the Centre should not wait till March 22. “Why March 22, all foreign flights should be stopped immediately,” he said.

Rao said he would make this demand during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video conference with the Chief Ministers on Friday.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, said the international flights should have been stopped long back. He, however, said special flights could have been arranged to bring back the stranded Indians.

The Chief Minister said that countries like Taiwan which took strict measures succeeded in protecting themselves from coronavirus. He said countries like China, Italy and Iran suffered large number of casualties because of their “negligence”.