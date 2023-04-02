Nani’s next set in Goa

Natural Star Nani is shooting for a romantic entertainer that is yet to be titled. After a small break, the shoot resumes tomorrow and a lavish schedule is planned in Goa. The schedule will continue for 40 days and a major portion of the film will be wrapped up in this key schedule. Shouryuv is making his directorial debut and Mrunal Thakur is the leading lady. The film is expected to hit the screens later this year.

With Dasara turning out to be a blockbuster, the asking price for the non-theatrical and theatrical rights of this film is high. He will complete the shoot of this untitled film and he will soon work with Vivek Athreya in a romantic entertainer. DVV Danayya will produce this film. Nani has HIT 3 lined up and he is holding talks for several other films and they will be announced at a later date.