UV Creations heading for a Huge Risk

UV Creations is one of the top production houses of Telugu cinema. After Prabhas turned busy with several films, UV Creations has been focused on small and medium-budget projects. They produced two films with Santosh Shoban already. As per the update, the production house is now working on one more film that will have Santosh Shoban in the lead role. Though the actor is promising with his acting skills, he delivered a series of duds. His theatrical market is almost zero and he has all his hopes on his next film which is directed by Nandini Reddy.

UV Creations is said to be heading for a huge risk. Their next film with Santosh Shoban is planned on a huge budget of Rs 25 crores and it is said to be an action entertainer. Sriram Reddy, a debutant will direct this film. The film is set in the backdrop of the Army and Santosh Shoban will be seen as a soldier in this interesting attempt. We have to wait to see if UV Creations ends up delivering a huge hit.