Veteran actor Costumes Krishna is no More

Veteran actor Costumes Krishna breathed his last today. He worked in Telugu cinema for more than two decades and he even produced several films. Costumes Krishna has been away from films for the past 20 years. He made his acting debut with Bharath Bandh directed by Kodi Ramakrishna. He produced Jagapathi Babu’s Pelli Pandiri which was a super hit. Costumes Krishna passed away in his Chennai residence due to health-related issues. Costumes Krishna was born in Lakkavarapukota in Vijayanagaram district. His performance in films like Devullu and Pellaam Chepte Vinali will be remembered. Rest in peace Costumes Krishna garu.

