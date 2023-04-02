I ’m Very Confident About Ravanasura: Ravi Teja

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is coming up with an action thriller Ravanasura which is up for release on 7th of this month. Today, the film’s pre-release event was organized in presence of the team and special guests.

Ravi Teja appreciated all the technicians worked for the movie. “Vijay Kannan’s cinematography is extraordinary. We usually see special appearances in movies. Bheems music is a special appearance in our movie. Harsha gave wonderful music. Writer Srikanth Vissa is also working for films like Tiger Nageswar Rao, Pushpa. I wish to work again with him.

Editor Naveen Nooli is the first person to watch and also the first person to give positive feedback. I’m also very confident about the movie. Sushant who is soft in general opened up with this movie. It was lovely working with him. You will see a different Sushant in the movie. Sudheer Varma is a very sweet and positive person.”