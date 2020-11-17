Nani’s perfect plan for 2021

Natural Star Nani turned out to have his own fanbase and attained the boy next door image in Tollywood. The actor’s recent offerings Gang Leader and V ended up as disappointments as Nani wanted to experiment. He is back with Tuck Jagadish and the film is directed by Shiva Nirvana. This romantic family drama is aimed at early summer 2021 release. The entire shoot is expected to be completed by the first half of December. Nani signed Shyam Singha Roy in the direction of Rahul Sankrityan and the project starts rolling from the mid of December.

The film will hit the screens during the second half of next year. Nani even announced a rom-com in the direction of Vivek Athreya. The film will start rolling once Nani is done with the shooting portions of Shyam Singha Roy. Mythri Movie Makers are on board as the producers and the film will release for Christmas 2021. Nani is all set with a perfect 2021 plan and he will have three releases next year comfortably. Two other projects are currently in discussion stages and will be announced next year.