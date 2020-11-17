AP new districts tricky like Capital, property distribution

At the time of AP Reorganisation in 2014, the Centre promised to help the residual Andhra Pradesh for developing a new Capital and in property distribution. After six and half years, AP Capital is still in crisis while Telangana is not cooperating in sharing of property and institutions. Even in running RTC buses, the neighbouring State has put lots of conditions and walked away with a better deal. The only advantage for Telangana is that the high revenue-earning Hyderabad Capital is there.

Now, the YCP Government is making lots of promises to local people in the formation of new districts. First, it said all 25 Lok Sabha constituencies would be formed into 25 new districts. But, protests and new demands were coming out from different regions and sections for formation of new districts along socio-economic and political considerations.

The Government has accordingly changed its plans and decided to accommodate the people’s sentiments. Finally, the officials indicated to the Chief Minister that it would cost Rs. 1,300 Cr to form new districts as per the plan. This is for building necessary office buildings, infrastructure and allotment of employees and facilities for them.

Already facing a serious financial crisis, the Government has told the officials to reduce the costs. The CM suggested to the Chief Secretary and Finance Secretary to come out with plans for utilising existing facilities in the new districts headquarters.

If Bapatla is made into a district, then some small Government buildings already there should be used for the Collectorate, the SP and other offices. Doubts are arising whether this would be feasible in some new districts like Narasaraopet, Narsapur, etc.