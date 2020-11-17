Trivikram’s remuneration for Ayyappanum Koshiyum Remake

Sithara Entertainments acquired the remake rights of Ayyappanum Koshiyum and the film was planned to be made with Ravi Teja and Rana Daggubati in the lead roles. Things changed completely after Pawan Kalyan decided to play one of the lead roles. The major theme is kept aside and Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake now will be made as a commercial entertainer. Top director Trivikram Srinivas will present the film and he would be penning the dialogue version of the emotional drama. He would supervise the script too and will be present on the sets till he commences the shoot of NTR’s film.

Trivikram is taking home Rs 10 crores for his contribution to the remake. Sithara Entertainments wanted to make the film in a decent budget but things changed completely after Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram stepped into the project. The audience will get a chance to witness the combo of Trivikram and Pawan Kalyan soon. Saagar Chandra will direct the film which will start rolling post Sankranthi. Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake will release in summer 2021.