Bigg boss: Nominations and altercations

In Bigg boss season 4, today’s nomination process was filled with heated conversations and bitter arguments. Details as below.

Nominations:

Akhil nominated Abhijeet and Harika.

Ariyana nominated Abhijeet and Lasya.

Sohail nominated Harika and Abhijeet

Lasya nominated Ariyana and Monal

Harika nominated Sohail and Monal

Monal nominated Avinash and Lasya

Abhijeet nominated Sohail.

Avinash nominated Abhijeet and Monal.

Akhil versus Abhijeet:

Akhil and Abhijeet were having a strained relationship right from the beginning. Initially Monal was trying to build special relationship with Abhijeet and Akhil was vying for the same slot, leading to a triangular. But later Akhil wanted to sort out the differences and Abhijeet also readily accepted friendship. It seems Bigg boss makers did not like this and the next week Akhil was in secret room. We don’t know whether Bigg boss makers specifically told Akhil to target Abhijeet or he himself decided to do so, but the bottom line is , he targeted Abhijeet severely after coming from secret room.

Akhil is showing inconsistency in his behaviour. When Nagarjuna told him to leave the house when he was in secret room, he cried like a baby but after he came out, he behaved like an angry young man.

Sohail versus Harika:

During a task on Sunday, Harika told that sohel is like a fireball that doesn’t make any noise. She also added that despite his provocation, people don’t bother about him and his efforts are wasteful. Though she told it in a positive way, it was conveyed in a negative way and Sohail got offended. He raised the same point and nominated Harika. But she retaliated with equal force and that led to a bitter conversation.

Overall, Abhijeet, Lasya, Harika, Monal, Ariyana and Sohail are in nominations this week.