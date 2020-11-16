Vijay Devakonda intends to work with Sudha Kongara

Tollywood’s young sensation Vijay Devarakonda is gearing up with a strong lineup of films. The actor is working with Puri Jagannadh for a boxing drama and has films lined up with Sukumar and Shiva Nirvana. Vijay Devarakonda watched Suriya’s recent release Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra in a special screening along with a batch of his friends and he could not wait to appreciate the film. Vijay heaped praises on Suriya, Sudha Kongara, Aparna Balamurali and others. The actor expressed his interest to work with the film’s director Sudha Kongara soon.

“@Sudhakongara_of – I will work with you soon 🙂 This is me professing my admiration for you as a director” posted Vijay on his official twitter handle. Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra has been receiving rave reviews and several Tollywood celebrities appreciated the film along with Suriya’s performance and Sudha Kongara’s work. Suriya is in plans to release Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra in theatres once they are open. There is huge demand for the Telugu theatrical rights of Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra.

