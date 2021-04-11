Nani’s Review About Major Teaser

The excitement is building up as we draw closer to the launch of Adivi Sesh’s Major Teaser launch. The teaser will be out tomorrow at 4.05 PM and will be launched by three Superstars – Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu, and Prithviraj Sukumaran to make it a nationwide hot topic.

Ahead of the big day, Natural Star Nani took the hype to the next level with a single tweet. “I have watched #MajorTeaser. And I think it’s the BEST teaser I have watched in a very long time 🔥 @AdiviSesh (sic),” he posted on his Twitter account and it has just gone viral.

Major is the Biopic of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who laid his life fighting terrorists in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Sashi Kiran Tikka directs the film which has Saiee Manjrekar and Sobhitha Dhulipalla as the heroines. Major releases on July 2nd across the nation.

