BJP questions eligiblity of YCP Tirupati nominee

Just a few days ahead of the April 17 polling, fresh questions are being raised on the eligibility of YCP nominee Dr. Gurumurthy to contest in the Tirupati by-election. The BJP has asserted that Dr. Gurumurthy is not a hindu and hence he is unqualified to contest in the SC reserved Tirupati parliamentary segment.

BJP AP incharge Sunil Deodhar has brought this issue to the force. He has demanded that the election officials take note of this and disqualify the candidature of the YCP nominee. These sudden and unexpected turn of events have put Dr. Gurumurthy into self defense.

In the absence of any alternative, Dr. Gurumurthy has begun providing evidence to show that he is a Hindu. Only the Hindu believers will be considered for the SC and ST status. All those converted to Christianity would not be allowed to enjoy reservations usually given to the SC, STs.

Now, Dr. Gurumurthy has released photos showing his pujas offered to the village deity before submitting his nominations for the Tirupati bypoll. He is blaming the BJP for using cheap gimmicks to get a few votes. Whatever, the BJP plan seemed to have served its purpose.