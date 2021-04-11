YSRCP MPs wil resign if TDP wins Tirupati LS bypoll!

All the YSRCP Lok Sabha members will resign to their posts if the TDP wins the upcoming Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll to be held on April 17, declared senior YSRCP leader and minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy on Sunday (today).

Peddireddy said the YSRCP has accepted the challenge thrown by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to treat Tirupati bypoll as a ‘referendum’ on two-year old Jagan government.

However, Peddireddy has put a condition that three TDP Lok Sabha members along with YSRCP rebel MP Raghurama Krishna Raju, who is with TDP camp now, should also resign, if YSRCP wins.

If Chandrababu agrees to our challenge, the YSRCP is also ready to accept his challenge.

Peddireddy alleged that TDP, BJP and Janasena are ‘hand in glove’ in Tirupati bypoll.

He said these three parties entered into a tactical understanding to defeat YSRCP in Tirupati but people are behind YSRCP and YSRCP wil retain Tirupati seat with a bumper majority.

Peddirdddy rubbished reports that Jagan cancelled his election meeting in Tirupati on April 14 due to fear of losing the election if he campaigns as there is public anger against Jagan.

The minister clarified that Jagan cancelled his meeting only because of increasing corona cases in Chittoor and Nellore districts.