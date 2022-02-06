Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy going to Bollywood

Natural Star Nani is back to success track with Shyam Singha Roy. The young actor’s performance as Shyam is winning the hearts and the film is on the top slot on Netflix. The movie also made enough noise after the digital release. As per the update, two top production houses from Bollywood approached the makers for the Hindi remake rights of Shyam Singha Roy and the discussions are on. Nani and Niharika Entertainment are holding talks for the same and the final call will be taken soon. They are also keen to coproduce the Hindi version of the film.

A top Bollywood actor is one among the frontrunners to acquire the remake rights of Shyam Singha Roy. The deals are expected to be finalized very soon and Nani would take the final call on the move. Shyam Singha Roy is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty played the lead roles. Niharika Entertainment bankrolled Shyam Singha Roy and Mickey J Meyer composed the music and background score.