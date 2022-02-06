Will YS Jagan replace DGP Gowtham Sawang?

The hottest topic of discussion among the ruling party leaders these days is whether AP DGP Goutham Sawang would be replaced. The leaders are hotly debating whether an angry Jagan would show the door to the DGP and get another person of his coince in his place. At the same time, another strong section feels that Jagan might let off the DGP with a strong warning.

YS Jagan is said to be mightily upset with the DGP over his total failure in curbing the government employees’ dharma in Vijayawada. Despite strict instructions and huge deployment of personnel, the government employees not only managed to sneak into the city, but also stage one of the largest dharnas in recent history. Jagan feels that the police have either underestimated the mobilisation by the employees unions or have actively colluded with them.

So angry was YS Jagan that he had for the first ever time after he took over as the CM called the DGP to his chambers and sought to know how the police failed to prevent the dharna. He is said to have furnished some evidence about the police allowing the employees to get into the city. He is also said to have discussed the intelligence failure.

Sources in the YSRCP say that the Jagan is considering penalising the DGP for the negligence in controlling the dharna. He is said to be of the opinion that the DGP should be made accountable for the failure so that such incidents would not be repeated. It also said that Jagan has given several suggestions to Sawang on dealing with such situations.