Nani’s V Release: Dil Raju strict on his stand

Nani and Sudheer Babu starrer V is announced for March 25th release during Ugadi. The recent situations of coronavirus scare and the examination season had a huge impact on the collections from the past ten days. The buyers of V asked producer Dil Raju to push V for April 17th or 24th to take the advantage of the holiday season and they believe that things would turn better by April. V is a crucial film as the buyers lost huge amounts on Iddari Lokam Okkate and Jaanu that are produced by Dil Raju.

What’s more worrying is the local body polls that are scheduled to take place between March 21st and 29th in Andhra Pradesh. The distributors are mounting pressure on Raju to push the release date of V. The makers already kick-started the promotions and Raju, Sirish are keen on releasing V as per the plan. If the situations turn worse, they are in plans to release V on April 17th.

Directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, V is an action thriller and has Aditi Rao Hydari, Nivetha Thomas as the heroines.