Smart TVs for government-run schools in Andhra

Every government-run school in Andhra Pradesh will be provided a smart television for digitalised learning.

The decision was taken on Tuesday by Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as part of his government’s move to modernize 15,715 schools.

Besides modernisation, the schools will also undergo digitalisation with the introduction of English as medium of instruction from Class 1 to Class 6 from the next academic year.

The Chief Minister, at a high-level meeting, reviewed Nadu-Nedu programme for modernisation of schools, and told the officials to complete the work by the beginning of the academic year in June.

He also directed that quality should be maintained in the items being offered as part of Jagannanna Vidya Kanuka programme. The officials displayed the uniforms, belts, bags, three pairs of uniforms, notebooks, textbooks, shoes and socks that would be given to the students.

The Chief Minister asked about the implementation of Jagannanna Gorumudda Mid-Day Meal programme and the maintenance of toilets in schools. The officials informed that they were regularly monitoring through the app introduced for the programmes and that water tankers were arranged for the schools which do not have water facility.