The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) high command has stepped in to quell growing demands within the party to appoint Minister Nara Lokesh as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. The party leadership has issued strict instructions to its members, directing them to refrain from making public statements or expressing personal opinions on the matter. The TDP has emphasized that any decision regarding leadership roles will be made collectively by the party’s top brass.

Demand for Lokesh’s Elevation

In recent days, several TDP leaders have openly advocated for Nara Lokesh, the son of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, to be appointed as Deputy CM. Prominent party members, including senior leader Reddappa Gari Srinivasulu Reddy, have urged the CM to consider the move, arguing that it would strengthen the party’s future prospects. Similarly, former MLA S.V.S.N. Varma from Pithapuram and Somireddy has supported the idea , highlighting Lokesh’s contributions to the party, including his role in expanding its membership.

However, the TDP high command has taken a serious view of these public demands. The leadership has warned party members against airing their personal opinions in the media or on social platforms, stressing that such discussions could harm the party’s unity and image. The high command reiterated that all decisions, including leadership appointments, will be made through proper channels and after thorough deliberation.

Nara Lokesh, currently a minister in the Andhra Pradesh government, has been actively involved in the party’s organizational activities and has played a key role in its recent successes. His supporters argue that elevating him to the Deputy CM position would not only recognize his hard work but also prepare him for future leadership roles.

Future CM is Our Dynamic Leader Lokesh

Amid the ongoing discussions, a section of TDP members has expressed unwavering support for Nara Lokesh, calling him the party’s future CM. They believe that Lokesh’s dynamic leadership and vision are crucial for the party’s long-term success.

TG Bharat’s Bold Move at Davos

Minister TG Bharat made headlines for his assertive stance at the Davos summit, where he passionately advocated for Andhra Pradesh’s interests. His proactive approach has been widely appreciated within the party, further highlighting the TDP’s focus on strong and decisive leadership.

While the demand to appoint Nara Lokesh as Deputy CM has gained traction within certain sections of the TDP, the party high command has made it clear that such matters will be decided internally.