Rishab Shetty’s Kantara 2 lands in Fresh Trouble

The filming of Kantara: Chapter 1 (also known as Kantara 2) in the forest area of Gavigudda, Heruru village in Karnataka has faced significant backlash. Locals have accused the crew of causing environmental damage, despite having permission to shoot on village grazing land. Reportedly, the crew is operating in forest areas, and explosives were used during the shoot, which has outraged the community as the area is home to various wildlife species. A former Zilla Panchayat member claimed that the filming activities are harming animals and birds, and urged immediate action to prevent further damage. The situation escalated when locals confronted the crew over the use of explosives, leading to a heated argument. A local youth was allegedly attacked by the crew and sustained injuries. The incident has sparked widespread anger, with locals demanding the filming be shifted to another location and appropriate action taken against the crew.

The Yesalur Police Station and local residents have threatened to take action against the production team. They stated that they would file a lawsuit in the High Court if their issues are not resolved. Kantara: Chapter 1 is a prequel to Rishab Shetty’s Kantara movie, which was released in theaters in 2022. The prequel, produced on a large scale by the makers of KGF, Hombale Films, will be released in theaters on October 2nd this year