x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Dhanya Balakrishna at Hathya Movie Launch
Dhanya Balakrishna at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu
sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
Manju Warrier Europe Trip
Manju Warrier Europe Trip
Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks
Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks
Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images
Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images
Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes
Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes
Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda
Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda
Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes
Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes
Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look
Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look
Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn
Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara 2 lands in Fresh Trouble

Published on January 20, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Youth Must Bring Fresh Ideas and Energy: Chandrababu Naidu
image
Rishab Shetty’s Kantara 2 lands in Fresh Trouble
image
Nara Lokesh as Deputy CM: TDP High Command Issues Stern Warning to Leaders
image
Vijay Deverakonda joins Summer Race
image
Bhairavam Teaser: Mass Package

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara 2 lands in Fresh Trouble

The filming of Kantara: Chapter 1 (also known as Kantara 2) in the forest area of Gavigudda, Heruru village in Karnataka has faced significant backlash. Locals have accused the crew of causing environmental damage, despite having permission to shoot on village grazing land. Reportedly, the crew is operating in forest areas, and explosives were used during the shoot, which has outraged the community as the area is home to various wildlife species. A former Zilla Panchayat member claimed that the filming activities are harming animals and birds, and urged immediate action to prevent further damage. The situation escalated when locals confronted the crew over the use of explosives, leading to a heated argument. A local youth was allegedly attacked by the crew and sustained injuries. The incident has sparked widespread anger, with locals demanding the filming be shifted to another location and appropriate action taken against the crew.

The Yesalur Police Station and local residents have threatened to take action against the production team. They stated that they would file a lawsuit in the High Court if their issues are not resolved. Kantara: Chapter 1 is a prequel to Rishab Shetty’s Kantara movie, which was released in theaters in 2022. The prequel, produced on a large scale by the makers of KGF, Hombale Films, will be released in theaters on October 2nd this year

Next Youth Must Bring Fresh Ideas and Energy: Chandrababu Naidu Previous Nara Lokesh as Deputy CM: TDP High Command Issues Stern Warning to Leaders
else

TRENDING

image
Rishab Shetty’s Kantara 2 lands in Fresh Trouble
image
Vijay Deverakonda joins Summer Race
image
Bhairavam Teaser: Mass Package

Latest

image
Youth Must Bring Fresh Ideas and Energy: Chandrababu Naidu
image
Rishab Shetty’s Kantara 2 lands in Fresh Trouble
image
Nara Lokesh as Deputy CM: TDP High Command Issues Stern Warning to Leaders
image
Vijay Deverakonda joins Summer Race
image
Bhairavam Teaser: Mass Package

Most Read

image
Youth Must Bring Fresh Ideas and Energy: Chandrababu Naidu
image
Nara Lokesh as Deputy CM: TDP High Command Issues Stern Warning to Leaders
image
Cost Cutting: Major Change In Amaravati Highway Route

Related Articles

Dhanya Balakrishna at Hathya Movie Launch Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress Manju Warrier Europe Trip Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’ Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025