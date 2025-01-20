Youth Must Bring Fresh Ideas and Energy: Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, during his visit to Zurich, emphasized the importance of encouraging youth to participate in politics and nation-building. Addressing a gathering of Telugu industrialists and the diaspora, he stated that the progress of any nation depends on its youth and called for fresh ideas and energetic leadership to drive development.

Key Highlights Speech

Youth leading the Change:

Chandrababu Naidu stressed that he has always encouraged young people to enter politics, as they are the backbone of a nation’s growth. He highlighted the need for innovative thinking and dynamic leadership among the youth.

Telugu Talent Across the Globe:

Chandrababu Naidu proudly noted that Telugu people excel wherever they go, contributing significantly to various fields. He mentioned that Telugus have made their mark globally, showcasing their talent and hard work.

Gratitude for Support During Tough Times:

Reflecting on his time in jail, Chandrababu Naidu expressed gratitude to the Telugu community for their unwavering support during challenging periods.

Chandrababu’s Vision for Andhra Pradesh

IT Revolution in Hyderabad: The CM recalled his efforts to promote Hyderabad as an IT hub, urging people not to sell their lands as he foresaw the city’s growth. His vision led to the establishment of a thriving IT industry, creating opportunities for thousands of youth.

Empowering Women:

Chandrababu highlighted the importance of education for girls and women’s empowerment. He noted that women are now excelling in various fields, including IT, and are often earning more than their male counterparts.

Population and Development:

He also touched upon the challenges faced by countries with declining populations, emphasizing the need for balanced growth and development.

Ministers Praise Chandrababu’s Leadership

Nara Lokesh praised Chandrababu’s relentless efforts in developing Hyderabad’s IT sector. He shared anecdotes of how the CM tirelessly worked to attract investments, even walking the streets of New York with files in hand. Lokesh also highlighted Chandrababu’s resilience during his time in jail, stating that the CM remained steadfast and even encouraged others.

Describing Chandrababu as a visionary leader, Ram Mohan Naidu credited him for putting Andhra Pradesh on the path to development. He expressed pride in the achievements of Telugu people worldwide and acknowledged the role of NRIs in the state’s progress.

TG Bharat humorously mentioned that if Chandrababu had not entered politics, he would have become the “Elon Musk of India.” He praised the Chandrababu Naidu’s administrative skills and vision for the state.