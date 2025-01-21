x
IT Raids on Tollywood Bigwigs

Published on January 21, 2025 by nymisha

IT Raids on Tollywood Bigwigs

The Income Tax officials have conducted surprise raids on the properties and residences of top producers Dil Raju and Mythri Naveen. The raids are going on across the offices and premises of Mango Mass Media owned by Ram. The raids started in the morning in the offices and premises owned by Naveen Yerneni, Dil Raju, Shirish, Hanshitha Reddy and Cherry (Mythri CEO) as per the reports. Dil Raju produced Ram Charan’s Game Changer and Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vastunnam and both these films released for Sankranthi 2025. While Game Changer has been declared as a disaster, Sankranthiki Vastunnam is racing towards a massive hit.

Raids are going on in Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Srinagar Colony, Kondapur, Gachibowli and other regions. 55 teams are conducting raids across eight locations in Hyderabad. Dil Raju has several films lined up and he is the busiest producer and distributor of Telugu cinema. He has been elected as the Film Development Corporation (FDC) Chairman of Telangana recently. Mythri Movie Makers produced the country’s biggest pan-Indian film Pushpa 2: The Rule and the film released in December and it ended up as a massive hit. Mango Media is one of the profitable companies which is into digital media marketing.

