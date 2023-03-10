Naresh ties knot to Pavithra

Naresh and Pavithra are officially married now. They tied knot in a ceremony in the presence of very close friends and family members. This is Naresh’s fourth marriage, and the wedding video is currently viral on social media. Naresh shared the video on his social media wall writing,” seeking your blessings for a lifetime of peace and joy in this new journey of us. A sacred bond, Two minds, Three thorns, seven steps.Seeking your blessings”.

On Jan 1st 2023 duo announced their wedding through a romantic video. According to reports Pavithra Lokesh and Naresh are in relation for the past few years. Pavithra was married earlier and divorced. She was also in a relationship with Suchendra Prasad and got separated.