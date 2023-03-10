NTR30 gearing up for Grand Launch

Young Tiger NTR is on a break and he is currently in USA for the Oscars. The actor will be returning back after the Oscars event. He has signed his 30th film for Koratala Siva and the project got delayed due to various reasons. NTR himself announced that he would join the sets from March. The film is now gearing up for a grand launch and the pooja ceremony will take place on March 18th in a grand manner. The regular shoot too starts this month and NTR will join the sets in the first schedule.

Janhvi Kapoor is making her debut as the leading lady in Tollywood with NTR30. The film will be a pan-Indian attempt and it would be high on action. Anirudh is on board to score the music. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts are the producers. This yet-to-be untitled film is announced for summer 2024 release.