India will be in our hearts while Walking on Oscars Red Carpet: NTR

Man of Masses NTR is currently in LA to attend the Oscars where the epic period action drama RRR’s Naatu Naatu is nominated in the ‘Best Original Song’ category. The actor is giving interviews to the local media about RRR and Oscars event.

While the actor’s loyal fandom is all excited to see their idol walk the red carpet at the Oscars, the Global Icon in a recent interview with KTLA, an LA-based news channel, explained how it will not just be him walking the red carpet but the entire country.

He said “I don’t think it’s going to be NTR or Komaram Bheem who is going to walk the red carpet. It’s going to be whole India and we are going to carry the whole nation in our hearts as we step foot on the red carpet, I am looking forward to that!”

During the interview, the actor expressed his excitement at the hopes of seeing Legendary music composer M M Keeravani and singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava perform the song on the Oscar stage.

Back home in India after the success of RRR, NTR will soon begin work on his next film, NTR 30, with Koratala Siva and Janhvi Kapoor, which will be released on April 5, 2024.