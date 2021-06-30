Naresh’s “Sabhaku Namaskaram” With Debutant

Tollywood’s talented actor Allari Naresh after the success of his last appearance ‘Naandhi’ is all set to entertain with a political entertainer now. This quirky entertainer is titled “Sabhaku Namaskaram”

On the occasion of the actor birthday, the film is announced with debutant director Mallampati Sateesh. Filming will begin from September-October of 2021.

Director Mallampati Sateesh earlier worked as an associate to Puri Jagannath. Abburi Ravi is penning dialogues for this film. Movie will be bankrolled by Mahesh Koneru under East Coast Productions.

