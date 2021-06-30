Why YSRCP’s targeting of Lokesh is good news for TDP?

The TDP cadres are happy these days. Despite the recent electoral reverses at the panchayat, mandal, ZP and Lok Sabha bypoll levels, they are feeling more confident. The reason? The significant image makeover of their young leader Nara Lokesh has given them a fair amount of confidence.

Gone is the hesitancy in choosing words. Today Lokesh is no longer a Twitter star. He is jumping into the field at every available opportunity. He is rushing to the places where the TDP workers are under attack and is the first to reach the trouble spots. Not just that! His statements are now more meaningful and his choice of words has significantly changed.

For instance, his comment that Minister for Education Adimulapu Suresh is actually a minister for confusion has become an instant hit. The fact that many are now addressing the Suresh as Minister for Confusion is indication that the punch line has hit the bull’s eye.

The recent spate of online meetings with students, the unemployed and the Group 1 aspirants show that he is maturing as a leader. Also, his quick reaction to the twin murders of TDP workers in Kurnool district too has instilled confidence among the party workers. Many workers are now beginning to look up to Lokesh.

More importantly, the ministers and the spokespersons of the YSRCP are now targeting Lokesh more. They are directing their barbs against the young leader. This is good news, according to the TDP cadre. Their targeting of Lokesh will only further strengthen him, they say. The more criticism, the better for Lokesh and for the TDP, they claim.