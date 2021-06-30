What Jagan can learn from Stalin?

Is the TDP shifting the gears in AP? Is it planning to get more aggressive against the ruling YSRCP? Is it signaling that the TDP will now target the acts of omission and commission of the ruling party in AP?

Through Tuesday’s Sadhana Deeksha organized in his Amaravati residence, Chandrababu signaled that the game would be tougher from now on for Jagan. He reminded Jagan that Tamil Nadu’s CM Stalin is continuing with the Amma Canteens started by his arch rival and former CM Jayalalithaa. He had not just refused to change the name, but also asked the officials to keep her photograph in the canteens. This shows his maturity and commitment, Chandrababu said. He asked Jagan to follow Stalin’s path.

He also pointed out that the Jagan government did not have the experience to tackle such catastrophic situations. He said the government ignored the advice given by him and treated Covid lightly. Hence the commoners like auto drivers, rickshaw pullers and daily wagers suffered the most due to loss of livelihoods. He pointed out that instead of paying heed to the warnings given by him, the YSRCP government had only foisted cases.

Interestingly, both Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh Babu have intensified their attacks on the YSRCP government almost at the same time. While Lokesh has largely targeted the youth and the students, Chandrababu Naidu attacked the policies and Covid situation handling. Not just targeting, he has even tried to offer some constructive suggestions to the Government of the day. Clearly, the TDP has indicated that tougher and more focused attacks are in the offing in the days to come.