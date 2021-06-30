Why this ex-YSRCP MP is much in demand in Telangana?

Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy is now the most sought after politician in Telangana border district of Khammam. The man with an immense support base and a loyal band of followers is in demand from the TRS, Congress and the BJP alike. Even YS Sharmila is seeking his support for her to-be-born party.

Ponguleti was the only MP to be elected on YSRCP ticket in the 2014 general elections. In the later developments, he joined the TRS. However in the 2019 elections, the TRS boss asked him to side step for Nama Nageswara Rao. Since then Ponguleti has been without any position of power. He certainly is sullen and angry at being sidelined and ignored. In the recent local body elections, KTR specially flew down to meet him and took him to Hyderabad in his flight to seek his support. He did help the TRS and the party made some big gains in undivided Khammam district. Once the elections were over, he was again dumped.

Both the BJP and YS Sharmila are now angling for him. His support would tilt the scales for any political party. While YS Sharmila is trying to remind him of his association with the YSRCP, the BjP is promising his rehabilitation. If sources are to be believed, the BJP has deployed no less a person than Eatala Rajender himself to entice Ponguleti. Though Ponguleti has refuted the claims that he was joining the BJP, the buzz on the social media is refusing to die. But, his fans want Ponguleti to teach the TRS a lesson as it has gone back on its promises to their leaders.

Whatever, Ponguleti is much in demand and all the three major parties are trying to woo him. What will Ponguleti do? Let’s wait and watch as the game unfolds.