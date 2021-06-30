Toofaan Trailer: Farhan Akhtar shines with Perfection

Critically acclaimed actor Farhan Akhtar won accolades for his performance in Baag Milkha Baag. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directed this sports biopic and the duo is now teaming up for the second time for Toofaan. The trailer narrates the journey of Farhan Akhtar as Ajju Bhai and how he transforms into Aziz Ali, a top boxer of the country because of his lady love. The rest of the story is all about Aziz Ali’s comeback after a ban of five years. The pain, emotional drama, love and struggle are well presented on screen. Farhan Akhtar shines with perfection in various shades and he packs a punch.

Mrunal Thakur plays a doctor and the lady love of Aziz Ali who gets named Toofaan in the film. Paresh Rawal plays a tough coach who trains Toofaan in the film. Farhan Akhtar’s physical transformation for the film is clearly visible on screen. Toofaan is produced by Excel Entertainment along with ROMP Pictures. The makers opted out for a digital release and Toofaan will stream on Amazon Prime from July 16th due to the pandemic situations. Toofaan trailer hints that Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan Akhtar have one more winner in their hands.