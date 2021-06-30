Tension at Sharmila’s residence in Hyd!

Tension prevailed at YS Sharmila’s residence in Lotus Pond, Hyderabad on Wednesday as scores of activists under the banner of Andhra Pradesh Parirakshana Samithi laid siege to her house to protest against her comments in support of Telangana in the ongoing Krishna river water row between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Sharmila said she will fight with anyone if they try to divert Telangana share of Krishna water to AP indirectly hinting that she will not allow her brother and AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy to construct Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme and Pothireddypadu expansion on river Krishna which are strongly opposed by Telangana government.

Samithi activists expressed anger at Sharmila for supporting Telangana despite she being ‘Rayalaseema bidda’.

Jagan is taking up projects on Krishna to solve irrigation and drinking water problems in Rayalaseema but Sharmila is trying to convert Rayalaseema into a desert by opposing Jagan’s projects, Ssmithi activists alleged.

They warned Sharmila of severe consequences if she hurts the interests of AP in general and Rayalaseema in particular.

The protest led to clash between Sharmila supporters and Samithi activists.

Police rushed to the spot, dispersed the mob and brought situation under control.