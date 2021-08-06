Natyam First Single: Stirs Devotional Vibe

Young Tiger NTR has released the teaser of Sandhya Raju’s Natyam previously. Now, Nandamuri Balakrishna has released the first single, Namah Shivaya. Devotional songs have high chances of working with the audience and when they click, we can hear them everywhere.

This song is of similar category. It comes when a procession happens at a temple. The lyrics of the song are from Ardhanareeswara stotram by Jagadguru Aadhi Shankaracharya and is beautifully rendered by Kala Bhairava and Lalitha Kavya.

Shravan Bhardwaj brought the necessary classical and spiritual touch to the music. Finally, ‘Namah Shivaya’ song is instantly catchy and stirs devotional vibe. Sandhya Raju being a classical dancer herself is excellent. Kamal Kamaraju did a fine attempt to match her. Revanth Korukonda directs Natyam which stresses the importance of our culture and dance.