Huzurabad tension for ‘trouble shooter’

No leader appears to be more tensed in TRS than TRS senior leader and minister T Harish Rao over the outcome of upcoming Huzurabad by poll.

This is because TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has entrusted the task of Huzurabad victory to only Harish Rao, who is known as ‘trouble shooter’ in TRS.

Since TRS is in trouble now due to Etela Rajender, Huzurabad task was given to trouble shooter Harish.

Harish’s situation too is not good these days. KCR entrusted Dubbak by poll task to Harish in November 2020. But Harish received a jolt from BJP which wrested seat from TRS in Harish’s own Undivided Medak district.

Harish realized that the situation is no better in Huzurabad as TRS lacks a strong candidate who can match a leader of stature of Rajender.

For this reason, Harish did not visit Huzurabad so far and has been operating from Siddipet.

Harish is holding meetings everyday in Siddipet and luring Etela’s supporters into TRS by making bumper offers.

Harish is preparing ground to completely isolate Etela from TRS leaders and cadre in Huzurabad before he steps in his constituency.

Harish supporters feel that KCR instead of handing over Huzurabad responsibility to his son KTR, he cleverly roped in Harish, to see that KTR’s image is not hit if TRS loses and Harish can be blamed for this.

KTR represents Siricilla constituency in Undivided Karimnagar district under which Huzurabad too falls. But he was not made in charge for Huzurabad.

Harish represents Siddipet in Undivided Medal district. He no way relates to Karimnagar district. But still he was made in charge.