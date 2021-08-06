Once a monarch, this leader now faces barbs from within

Once he was the monarch of all he surveyed. He was the unquestioned king of Khammam politics. But, today, he is beleaguered, ignored and even targeted by the enemies, not just from outside but even from within the party. Once most powerful leader in Khammam district is now finding himself unheard even by his own party bosses.

Tummala Nageswara Rao rode like a colossus in Khammam district from the 1980s, when he took on the mighty Jalagam family of the Congress. He became a minister in the TDP and was known for initiating several developmental activities in the district. He was known for his brusque style and unambiguous attitude. But, politics began changing soon after Telangana was born.

He was defeated in 2014 assembly elections and he then left the TDP to join KCR. He was made a minister, but KCR began promoting a younger leader in the district. He had again lost in the 2018 elections. After these elections, the party leadership has completely ignored him. The young leader, who became a minister, began targeting him . While the minister displayed open warmth, he encouraged his supporters to attack Tummala on social media.

A vexed Tummala tried to take the issue to the notice of the political higher-ups, but to no avail. The party leadership was in no mood to listen to his complaints. Left with no option, he had to lodge a complaint with the police in Khammam on the vilification campaign going on against him on social media. Ironically, all those attacking him are supporters of the minister, who outwardly displays a lot of deference towards Tummala. The once-powerful Tummala now finds himself helpless and ignored.