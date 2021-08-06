Hey Rambha Rambha from Maha Samudram: Treat for Masses

Maha Samudram is one film that caught everyone’s attention after the posters of the lead actors are unveiled. RX 100 fame Ajay Bhupathi directed this action-packed emotional entertainer that has Sharwanand and Siddharth in the lead roles. The first single ‘Hey Rambha Rambha’ from Maha Samudram is out and it is a perfect treat for the masses. The song is shot in a special set in Vizag beach and Sharwanand, Jagapathi Babu will be seen dancing for this peppy number in a small setup of a local bar.

Jagapathi Babu plays an admirer of veteran actress Rambha and several cutouts of her are erected in the set. The song is a foot-tapping number that will top the music charts for a long time. Chaitan Bharadwaj composed the music for Maha Samudram and he himself crooned the number. Bhaskarabhatla penned the lyrics for the song. On the whole, Hey Rambha Rambha is one of the best mass numbers that is released in the recent times. Maha Samudram is in post-production phase and it will hit the screens soon. Aditi Rao Hydari, Anu Emmanuel are the heroines and AK Entertainments produced the film.