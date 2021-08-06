3 ministers pull in 3 different directions

Politically dynamic and active East Godavari is witnessing a strange situation these days. The three ministers from the district are confining themselves to their constituencies and are not willing to extend beyond the borders of their areas of influence. The three ministers are also rumoured to be not consulting one another even on important issues.

East Godavari has Pinipe Vishwaroop as social welfare minister, while Kakinada’s Kurasala Kannababu is the minister for agriculture. The third minister is Chelluboyina Venu, who represents Ramachandrapuram. Of late, all the three ministers are limiting themselves to their respective constituencies of Amalapuram, Kakinada and Ramachandrapuram. They are not even bothered about what is happening in the neighbouring constituencies in their district.

As a result, an MLA considered to be close to YS Jagan, is fast emerging as the king-maker in the district. He is said to be calling the shots on developmental and political issues in East Godavari. Sources say that the three ministers are not even consulting one another on key issues. Sources also say that these ministers are also worried about their continuance as ministers given YS Jagan’s pronouncements that he would reshuffle the cabinet after two-and-a-half years. They are said to be unsure as to whether they would remain ministers.

As a result of their limited activity and indifference, the developmental activities in the district are said to be suffering. There is deep discontent even among the party leaders and cadres about their inactivity. Recently, the leaders of East Godavari had met to lobby for the developmental activities in the district. All the three ministers were conspicuous by their absence, according to sources.