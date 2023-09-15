Navdeep responds about Drugs Case

The Task Force cops of Hyderabad nabbed a rave party recently in Hyderabad and the city Commissioner CV Anand arranged a press meet for the same. He announced the missing names from the rave party that took place in Fresh Living Apartments in Hyderabad. Navdeep was one of the names mentioned by the CP. Soon, wide speculations started on social media about actor Navdeep. The actor responded saying that he is not the one mentioned by the Commissioner.

“That’s not me gentlemen I’m right here .. pls clarify thanks” posted Navdeep on his social media page. Tollywood financier K Venkata Ramana Reddy was caught in the drugs case along with others. Dear Megha director Sushanth Reddy is nabbed in a different case yesterday. Deverakonda Suresh, a son of ex-MP too has been arrested in this case told Commissioner CV Anand.