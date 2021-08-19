Naveen Polishetty signs a new Project

Young actor Naveen Polishetty impressed the Telugu audience with Agent Sai Sreenivas Athreya. His recent film Jathi Ratnalu is a blockbuster and Naveen Polishetty is rushed with several offers. But the actor is yet to sign his next. There are talks that Naveen Polishetty will soon work with Anushka in her next film but the project seems to have been shelved. As per the latest update, Naveen Polishetty gave his nod for his next film recently.

Kalyan Shankar, a debutant impressed Naveen Polishetty with an interesting idea and the script work of the film is happening currently. Sithara Entertainments will bankroll this prestigious project. Naveen Polishetty also is in talks for the sequel of Jathi Ratnalu and the film will be shot completely in the USA. Anudeep will direct the sequel and Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers.

