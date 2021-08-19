Gali Janardhan Reddy gets reprieve in Supreme Court

Mining baron and former Karnataka minister Gali Janardhan Reddy got a reprieve in the Supreme Court on Thursday (today) in the illegal mining case involving his Obulapuram mining company (OMC) in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka..

The Supreme Court relaxed certain bail conditions of Gali Janardhan Reddy.

Gali was arrested in September 2011 in illegal mining case. After spending three years and four months in Bengaluru’s Agrahara jail, the Supreme Court granted him conditional bail in January 2015.

Gali sought permission to visit his native Bellary in Karnataka and Kadapa and Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh.

The Supreme Court granted permission and asked him to stay there for a limited period with the permission of district SPs concerned.

The CBI informed Supreme Court that it has no objection if Gali visits Bellary, Anantapur and Kadapa.

The Supreme Court directed CBI special court in Hyderabad to complete the hearing of illegal mining case and give judgement as early as possible.

The Supreme Court said that it will conduct full-fledged hearing into illegal mining case in the third week of November.

Gali recently moved Supreme Court seeking relaxations of certain bail conditions granted to him.