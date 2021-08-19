Alasina Sanchari video song from 101 Jillala Andagadu released

A video song from Srinivas Avasarala and Ruhani Sharma starrer comedy entertainer 101 Jillala Andagadu has been released.

A melodious number with a philosophical touches, Alasina Sanchari song shows changes in the lives of key characters in the movie.

Directed by Rachakonda Vidyasagar, the film has script by Srinivas Avasarala himself. The film is produced by Shirish, Y Rajeev Reddy and J Sai Babu and will be presented by ‘Dil’ Raju and Krish Jagarlamudi on Sri Venkateswara Creations and First Frame Entertainments banner.

101 Jillala Andagadu has cinematography by Raam, editing by Kiran Ganti, music by Shakthikanth Karthick and lyrics by Bhaskara Bhatla and Sri Vishwa. It will be released on September 3.