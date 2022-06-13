Nayanthara has a new plan post-wedding

Nayanthara is the highest-paid South Indian actress and she has ample number of films lined up. The actress has been away from regular commercial films from a long time and she is picking up challenging roles and content-driven films that are focused on her character. Nayanthara got married to director Vignesh Shivan recently and the duo is on a break. There are speculations going on about the career of Nayanthara and the actress will continue doing films. The actress has been completing 3-4 films every year and she has decided to slow down post-wedding

Nayanthara will continue to do challenging roles and she will also work with stars. She is currently shooting for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawaan directed by Atlee. She is also playing a prominent role in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s God Father. The actress has couple of biggies lined up and she will take a call on them soon. Tamil films will continue to be her top priority and the actress decided to act till she is left with no projects. Vignesh Shivan is all set to direct his next film and the project starts rolling next year.