War of words intensified in Gannavaram

The Gannavaram Assembly constituency in Krishna district is turning into a battle field with the ruling party leaders criticising each other openly. The battle is now between MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan who defected from the TDP to the ruling party and Yarlagadda Venkatrao, who lost the 2019 election.

The two leaders have been making strong allegations and hard-hitting statements against each other for the past sometime. They were the rivals in the 2019 elections with Vamsi contesting on TDP and Venkatrao contesting on YSR Congress. Venkatrao lost the seat to Vamsi by a margin of just 990 votes.

However, after Jagan Mohan Reddy formed the government, Vamsi defected to the ruling party from the TDP. Though Venkatrao raised objections, the chief minister subsided the objections and made Vamsi as the in charge of the party in the constituency.

The chief minister appointed Venkatrao as the chairman of Krishna District Cooperative Central Bank, setting aside the differences. However, with the state getting into the election mood the leaders have reopened their rivalry making open criticism of each other.

Meanwhile, there are strong rumours in the state that Venkatrao is making his moves to get into the TDP before the elections. It is also clear that Vamsi would be the sure candidate of the YSR Congress and Venkatrao has no chances. These rumours are believed to have made Venkatrao to open the rivalry with Vamsi and get into news.

It is to be seen whether Jagan Mohan Reddy would resolve the rivalry between Vamsi and Venkatrao or Venkatrao would quit the YSR Congress and join the TDP to be its candidate in the 2024 elections.