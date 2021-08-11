Nayanthara opens up about her Engagement

Top actress Nayanthara has been dating Tamil director Vignesh Shivan and the couple fell in love in 2015 when they worked for Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The debates over their wedding were on from the past few years but the young couple remained tight-lipped and never disclosed anything about their wedding. During the promotions of her upcoming release Netrikann, Nayanthara showed off her engagement ring in an interview for a television show. When the host asked about her ring, Nayanthara confirmed that it was her engagement ring.

Vignesh Shivan frequently posts pictures of the duo from their holidays and celebrated events. There are talks that Nayanthara and Vignesh will tie the knot during the end of the year. Nayanthara’s next offering Netrikann is heading for a digital release on Disney Plus Hotstar on August 13th. Milind Rau directed this crime thriller and Nayanthara plays a blind girl in Netrikann that is co-produced by Vignesh Shivan.