Naga Chaitanya wraps up Laal Singh Chaddha

Tollywood youngster Naga Chaitanya bagged an opportunity to work with Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha and the recent schedule took place in Srinagar and Ladakh for a month. The entire shoot of the film is now wrapped up last night and Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya headed the celebrations. Aamir Khan flew to Mumbai and Naga Chaitanya returned back to Hyderabad after the schedule wrap. A video of Aamir Khan and Chaitanya celebrating the pack up is going viral on social media.

Naga Chaitanya surprised everyone in a new look as an Army officer and the pictures from the sets went viral all over. Aamir Khan is keen to release Laal Singh Chaddha in December. Advait Chandan is the director and Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Kareena Kapoor Khan is the leading lady. Naga Chaitanya wrapped up the shoot of Love Story which will release in September. His upcoming movie Thank You is in the last leg of the shoot that is directed by Vikram Kumar.