Two big developments for Telangana Theatres

The theatre exhibition industry is the most badly hit field after the arrival of coronavirus. The theatres are almost closed for a year and a half and the exhibitors are struggling hard to revive their business. The Telangana Exhibitors Association met Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav yesterday and the meeting went on for hours. Some crucial requests are placed by the distributors and the producers to save the exhibition industry.

Telangana government has been keen to offer permission to screen five shows in single screens across Telangana. Talasani responded on a positive note to implement the five shows plan in Telangana very soon. Also, there is a major breakthrough about a government-run online ticketing portal that will be operated with minimum service charges on tickets. Talasani also promised to make this true and the maximum service charge per ticket would be close to Rs 6.

The discussion about the minimum electricity charges waiver and other issues are discussed in the meeting. Talasani promised to meet Telangana Chief Minister KCR and implement them at the earliest. The theatres in Telangana are getting operated with 100 percent occupancy and the government also asked the single screens to impose parking charges recently.