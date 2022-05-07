Nayanthara to get Married on June 9th

Top South Indian beauty Nayanthara is in a relationship with Tamil director Vignesh Shivan. They made their relationship official long ago and there are ongoing rumors about the wedding of the duo. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan decided to get hitched on June 9th in Tirupati. The wedding will take place in the presence of close friends and family members. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are in plans to host a grand wedding reception in Chennai post-wedding. The wedding will happen as per Hindu tradition.

Nayanthara is busy with several Tamil films and she is making her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s film with Atlee. Vignesh Shivan directed KRK recently and the film did decent business in Tamil Nadu.